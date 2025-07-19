Tragedy Strikes in Shimla: Vehicle Plunge Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three people in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Saturday. The vehicle they were traveling in careened into a gorge near Badhon village, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that Pramod Kumar and Krishan were declared dead at the scene, while Kumar's daughter, Shalu, succumbed to her injuries on the way to Kotkhai hospital. Initial findings suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the Ravla Klar link road and into the gorge.

Local law enforcement has opened a case under the appropriate legal sections and continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this devastating crash.

