Tragedy Strikes in Shimla: Vehicle Plunge Claims Three Lives

Three individuals died in a vehicle accident in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, when their car fell into a gorge. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal plunge. Victims included Pramod Kumar, his daughter Shalu, and Krishan. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three people in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Saturday. The vehicle they were traveling in careened into a gorge near Badhon village, according to police reports.

Authorities revealed that Pramod Kumar and Krishan were declared dead at the scene, while Kumar's daughter, Shalu, succumbed to her injuries on the way to Kotkhai hospital. Initial findings suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the Ravla Klar link road and into the gorge.

Local law enforcement has opened a case under the appropriate legal sections and continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this devastating crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

