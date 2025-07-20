Global Headlines: US Calls West Bank Attack 'Terror', Congo and M23 Aim for Peace, Ukraine Seeks Talks with Russia
The U.S. has labeled a recent attack on a Palestinian church in the West Bank as an 'act of terror'. Congo and M23 rebels are expected to finalize a peace deal soon. Meanwhile, Ukraine is pushing for talks with Russia as tensions escalate across various global hotspots.
In a significant diplomatic move, the U.S. Ambassador to Israel has labeled a violent incident at a Palestinian church in the occupied West Bank as an 'act of terror'. The attack, attributed to Israeli settlers, has drawn calls for prosecution, as tensions mount in the region.
Meanwhile, in Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group are on the cusp of a landmark peace agreement, with plans to sign by mid-August. The declaration, facilitated by months of Qatari mediation, sets a hopeful tone despite unresolved issues.
As global tensions rise, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reached out to Russia, proposing another round of peace negotiations. The conflict, ongoing since Russia's 2022 invasion, sees both sides eager to explore potential ceasefires through diplomatic dialogue.
