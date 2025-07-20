Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized

In Assam's Cachar district, police arrested two individuals and seized heroin worth over Rs 6 crore. The operation, based on credible intelligence, was carried out at the Saptagram area under Dholai police station. 1.22 kg of heroin was confiscated during the raid.

Two individuals have been apprehended, and heroin valued at over Rs 6 crore has been seized in Assam's Cachar district, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The anti-narcotics operation in the Saptagram area, under the Dholai police station, was initiated based on credible intelligence, according to Sarma's statement on social media platform X.

A total of 1.22 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 6.22 crore, was confiscated during the operation. The Chief Minister commended the Assam Police for their efforts.

