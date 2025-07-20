Major Drug Bust in Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized
In Assam's Cachar district, police arrested two individuals and seized heroin worth over Rs 6 crore. The operation, based on credible intelligence, was carried out at the Saptagram area under Dholai police station. 1.22 kg of heroin was confiscated during the raid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 10:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals have been apprehended, and heroin valued at over Rs 6 crore has been seized in Assam's Cachar district, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The anti-narcotics operation in the Saptagram area, under the Dholai police station, was initiated based on credible intelligence, according to Sarma's statement on social media platform X.
A total of 1.22 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 6.22 crore, was confiscated during the operation. The Chief Minister commended the Assam Police for their efforts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Police Shine at World Police and Fire Games
Development Initiatives Reviewed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Police Pushes Back Illegal Immigrants to Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize 50,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore
Political Clash in Assam: Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma Exchange Barbs