Major Drug Bust in Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized

Two individuals have been apprehended, and heroin valued at over Rs 6 crore has been seized in Assam's Cachar district, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The anti-narcotics operation in the Saptagram area, under the Dholai police station, was initiated based on credible intelligence, according to Sarma's statement on social media platform X.

A total of 1.22 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 6.22 crore, was confiscated during the operation. The Chief Minister commended the Assam Police for their efforts.