Russia's Defense Smashes Record with Drone Takedown

Russia's defense ministry announced the overnight downing of 138 drones, with 23 intercepted over Moscow. The incidents stretched across various regions within the European part of Russia, and some were downed over the Black Sea.

Updated: 20-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:26 IST
In a significant overnight operation, Russia's defense ministry declared the downing of 138 drones, with a noteworthy 23 shot down over Moscow region.

The defense strategy was executed collaboratively over multiple regions within the European section of Russia.

Additionally, some drones were intercepted over the Black Sea, marking a comprehensive defensive effort.

