Mystery of Missing Policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Seven police personnel have gone missing during patrols in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region near Afghanistan. The officers disappeared from South Waziristan and Sarwakai districts. Search operations are ongoing, but no information has emerged. The region has seen increased terror activity after a ceasefire with the TTP ended in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a distressing development, seven police officers have vanished during routine patrols in the border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, raising concerns over security in the area.

The missing officers were from the South Waziristan and Sarwakai districts, police confirmed. District Police Chief Arshad Khan emphasized the urgency of the situation as search operations continue without significant progress.

This incident follows a backdrop of rising terrorism-related threats in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terminated its ceasefire agreement with the government late last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

