Mystery of Missing Policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Seven police personnel have gone missing during patrols in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region near Afghanistan. The officers disappeared from South Waziristan and Sarwakai districts. Search operations are ongoing, but no information has emerged. The region has seen increased terror activity after a ceasefire with the TTP ended in 2022.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a distressing development, seven police officers have vanished during routine patrols in the border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, raising concerns over security in the area.
The missing officers were from the South Waziristan and Sarwakai districts, police confirmed. District Police Chief Arshad Khan emphasized the urgency of the situation as search operations continue without significant progress.
This incident follows a backdrop of rising terrorism-related threats in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terminated its ceasefire agreement with the government late last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- missing
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- South Waziristan
- TTP
- ceasefire
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- security
- patrols
ALSO READ
UPDATE 7-Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'
Azerbaijan signs USD 2 billion investment agreement with Pakistan
Amritsar Police busts arms-narco module run by Pakistani and Malaysian handlers, 9 arrested in two cases
UN Experts Decry Iran's Post-Ceasefire Repression, Executions, and Detentions
Microsoft Closes Pakistan Office Amid Strategic Shift to Cloud