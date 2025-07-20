Mystery of Missing Policemen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a distressing development, seven police officers have vanished during routine patrols in the border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, raising concerns over security in the area.

The missing officers were from the South Waziristan and Sarwakai districts, police confirmed. District Police Chief Arshad Khan emphasized the urgency of the situation as search operations continue without significant progress.

This incident follows a backdrop of rising terrorism-related threats in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terminated its ceasefire agreement with the government late last year.

