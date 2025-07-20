Fragile Ceasefire in Sweida: Bedouin Clans Retreat Amid Rising Tensions

In a significant development, armed Bedouin clans have withdrawn from the southern Syrian city of Sweida following intense clashes with Druze militias. The conflict, which persisted for over a week, escalated tensions and resulted in hundreds of casualties.

This violent outbreak threatened to stall Syria's delicate postwar progress, with Israel launching airstrikes targeting government forces allied with Bedouins. The clashes, initially sparked by kidnappings, expanded across the province, involving various factions.

Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, while trying to mediate, emphasized that the Bedouins must vacate the city, urging adherence to the ceasefire. Humanitarian aid is arriving in the region amid power shortages. Washington also called for immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further atrocities and stabilize the region.

