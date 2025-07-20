Tragic End for UPSC Aspirant in Delhi: Suicide Rocks Old Rajinder Nagar

A UPSC aspirant tragically ended his life in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, with police confirming his death as a case of suicide. The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday evening, when a police control room received a call about the suicide.

Upon investigation, authorities found the body of Tarun Thakur, 25, hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented room. A suicide note was discovered, indicating Thakur held only himself responsible for the act. Thakur, originally from Jammu, had been living in the house shared by other UPSC aspirants.

Family members were alerted, including Thakur's brother residing in Gurugram. Police have continued their inquiry, promising deeper analysis to uncover the full circumstances behind the suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)