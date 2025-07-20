Left Menu

Tragic End for UPSC Aspirant in Delhi: Suicide Rocks Old Rajinder Nagar

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant, Tarun Thakur, was found dead in his room in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. Police reports confirm it as a suicide, with a note found at the scene. Investigation is ongoing to determine the causes leading to this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:43 IST
Tragic End for UPSC Aspirant in Delhi: Suicide Rocks Old Rajinder Nagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A UPSC aspirant tragically ended his life in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, with police confirming his death as a case of suicide. The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday evening, when a police control room received a call about the suicide.

Upon investigation, authorities found the body of Tarun Thakur, 25, hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented room. A suicide note was discovered, indicating Thakur held only himself responsible for the act. Thakur, originally from Jammu, had been living in the house shared by other UPSC aspirants.

Family members were alerted, including Thakur's brother residing in Gurugram. Police have continued their inquiry, promising deeper analysis to uncover the full circumstances behind the suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025