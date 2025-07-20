Omar Abdullah Warns: Pakistan's Role in Kashmir's Strife Under Scrutiny
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlights Pakistan's adverse intentions as the main obstacle to achieving a terror-free region. He criticizes the belief that Article 370's revocation solved the problem, emphasizing the need for Pakistan to reassess its strategies following recent terror incidents.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed assertion, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called out Pakistan's "inimical intentions" as the primary barrier to attaining a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing concerns to PTI, Abdullah underscored the nation's perception of terror attacks as acts of war.
Refuting claims that the abrogation of Article 370 resolved regional terrorism, Abdullah cited the Pahalgam attack's grim toll of 26 lives as evidence. He reiterated that terrorism stems from Pakistan's designs, not Article 370, urging Pakistan to reconsider its stance.
With the aftermath of Pahalgam shifting focus, Abdullah discussed tourism's economic role and the gradual reemergence of visitors. He emphasized a security reevaluation to restore normalcy, contemplating the reopening of tourist sites post-Amarnath Yatra to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's appeal.
