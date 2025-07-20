Trapped in Kilns: The Hidden Child Labor Behind India's Brick Industry
In the oppressive heat, 12-year-old Rajni manages household chores while her family, seasonal migrants, toil in Uttar Pradesh's brick kilns. Child labor is rampant in these kilns, with children deprived of education and basic rights. Despite the Right to Education Act, systemic exploitation persists, trapping families in cycles of poverty.
- Country:
- India
In the searing May heat of Uttar Pradesh, young Rajni juggles childcare and cooking duties outside her modest dwelling, attempting to stretch scant food supplies to feed her large family. The harsh reality of child labor in India's brick kilns is spotlighted through her daily struggles.
Data indicates widespread child labor in these kilns, exploiting the vulnerability of migrant families. Despite laws mandating education, children like Rajni miss school, trapped in a cycle of poverty and labor, often working without adequate food or healthcare.
Rights activists emphasize that systemic changes are essential to protect these children, advocating for preventative measures against exploitation and educational programs tailored to the needs of migrant workers' children.
