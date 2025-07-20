Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: The Alleged Rs 3,500 Crore Liquor Scam in Andhra Pradesh

A chargesheet by Andhra Pradesh police outlines a Rs 3,500 crore alleged liquor scam linked to ex-CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others, including Rs 50-60 crore monthly kickbacks. Accusations involve policy manipulation, shell distilleries, money laundering, and political vendetta claims by YSRCP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chargesheet submitted by Andhra Pradesh police details the involvement of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in an alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam. The document mentions kickbacks averaging Rs 50-60 crore per month but does not officially name Reddy as an accused.

The comprehensive 305-page report alleges that Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy orchestrated the scam through policy manipulation and fraudulent activities. Funds were allegedly routed to finance the YSRCP Party electoral campaign and were laundered through shell companies.

The scandal has elicited strong reactions from YSRCP leaders, who accuse current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of politically targeting their party members. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

