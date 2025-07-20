Left Menu

Unveiling the Chilling Murder Plot: A Tale of Deception and Betrayal

Over 90 Instagram messages have unearthed a sinister murder plot involving a woman, her lover, and her husband, Karan, in Delhi's Dwarka area. Allegedly, Karan was drugged and electrocuted by his wife, Sushmita, and her lover, Rahul, who is also her brother-in-law. Both have been arrested and confessed.

Updated: 20-07-2025 16:23 IST
In a revealing turn of events, police have uncovered a chilling murder plot through Instagram messages between a woman and her lover in Delhi's Dwarka area. The lover, identified as Rahul, and the woman, Sushmita, plotted to murder her husband, Karan, in a cold-blooded conspiracy.

The plot came to light after investigators discovered over 90 messages on Instagram exchanged between the two accused. The key evidence pointed towards a deliberate attempt to drug and electrocute Karan. The couple reportedly used Instagram's disappearing messages to conceal their plans from family members.

Authorities disclosed that the accused had been meticulously planning the murder for weeks. The investigation revealed that Karan's brother accessed the incriminating chats, leading to the arrest of Sushmita and Rahul. Both suspects have admitted their guilt, and further forensic examinations are underway.

