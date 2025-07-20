Left Menu

Tragic Assault Sparks Outrage and Demand for Justice in Odisha

A 15-year-old girl was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi after being set ablaze by three attackers in Odisha's Puri district. Despite political outrage and protests demanding swift justice, the culprits remain at large as police investigations continue. The victim's condition has stabilized, allowing her transfer for better treatment.

Updated: 20-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:40 IST
A brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district has sparked widespread political outrage and demands for justice. The girl, who suffered severe burns, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday for advanced medical treatment after receiving initial care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The incident occurred on Saturday when three unidentified assailants attacked the teenager near Bayabar village, setting her ablaze. The attackers fled, leaving the victim with severe burn injuries, prompting immediate protests from BJD leaders and activists demanding quick action from the police.

Despite the deployment of a green corridor for her swift transfer to Delhi, criticism of the state government's handling of safety for women and girls has intensified. Political leaders are unequivocal in their calls for the arrest of those responsible as police investigations continue.

