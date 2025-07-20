Left Menu

Race Against Time: South Korea's Strategic Talks in Washington

South Korea's national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, has traveled to Washington ahead of an impending deadline set by President Trump regarding tariffs on South Korean goods. The visit aims to intensify trade talks and negotiate solutions to avoid steep tariffs set to begin on August 1.

South Korea's national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, is en route to Washington as a looming deadline set by President Donald Trump approaches. Authorities confirmed the trip on Sunday, noting it comes just two weeks after Wi last visited the U.S. capital to discuss similar issues.

The pressing matter at hand is the Aug. 1 deadline, by which President Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on South Korean imports unless a favorable trade deal is struck. This situation poses a significant first challenge for South Korea's newly inaugurated President Lee Jae Myung.

Although the details of who Wi will meet remain undisclosed, Presidential aide Woo Sang-ho stated Wi's mission includes negotiating on various topics. During his previous visit, Wi proposed incorporating security and investment issues into trade negotiations and suggested an early summit between the leaders of both nations.

