Netanyahu's Resilience: Leading While Recovering

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the mend following a bout of food poisoning, according to a statement from his office on Sunday. Despite the intestinal inflammation and dehydration, the 75-year-old leader remains committed to his duties, though he will rest at home for the next three days.

Netanyahu has been advised by his doctors to manage state affairs from home to ensure a swift recovery. This comes after recent health issues, including a pacemaker installation in 2023 and the removal of his prostate following a urinary tract infection.

His resilience in continuing to lead the nation while dealing with health challenges demonstrates his dedication to his role. The Prime Minister's office reassured the public of his ability to govern effectively from a distance.

(With inputs from agencies.)