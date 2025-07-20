Left Menu

Volunteers Stand Guard: Protecting Immigrants at Courtrooms

Amidst a tense immigration climate, volunteers including faith leaders and students, are supporting immigrants at risk of deportation in courtrooms across the U.S. They provide critical logistical assistance and emotional support to those targeted by ICE agents, as legal advocates seek class-action protections against such arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In Seattle, a tense scene unfolded as community volunteers assisted a Colombian man facing deportation with task such as memorizing phone numbers and safeguarding his belongings. These individuals were there as a precaution, aware of the ICE agents waiting outside. With mass deportation efforts intensifying, legal defenders have now filed for class-action protections against arrests outside immigration hearings.

A wide array of volunteers, from students to retired professionals, have mobilized nationwide, offering moral and logistical support to immigrants at risk of detention. Groups like the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project facilitate this growing movement with resources like training videos and multilingual 'Know Your Rights' sheets, helping prepare volunteers for the courtroom environment.

This crucial support comes amidst enhanced ICE enforcement under the Trump administration's policies targeting Democratic strongholds. Despite these challenges, volunteers continue to bear witness and support detainees, while recording incidents and engaging with the community to uphold a semblance of protection and advocacy for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

