Odisha Teen Airlifted for Urgent Treatment After Horrific Attack

A 15-year-old girl from Odisha was transferred to AIIMS Delhi after being set ablaze by three individuals. With 75% burns, her condition remains critical. The incident spurred political outrage and calls for arrest of the culprits. Local protests emphasize the need for enhanced safety for women in the state.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:04 IST
Odisha Teen Airlifted for Urgent Treatment After Horrific Attack
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl, suffering from 75% burns after being set on fire in Odisha, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment, officials stated. The victim is in critical condition and under close medical surveillance.

The attack, occurring in Puri district's Balanga area, has sparked widespread political outrage and protests. Politicians demand swift justice and assert the need for enhanced safety for women in Odisha.

Police investigations are underway, with several persons being interrogated. The girl's testimony, recorded in the ICU, is deemed crucial for the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, protective measures were taken to ensure her prompt transfer to healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

