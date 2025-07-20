Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Justice Demanded in Karan's Tragic Death

The tragic death of Karan, allegedly drugged and electrocuted by his wife and her lover, has sparked a call for justice from his grieving family.

The incident was reported to the authorities on July 13 after Karan's death was noted by Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital. Investigations revealed a sinister plot involving Sushmita and her alleged accomplice, who is Karan's cousin.

Karan's brother, Kunal, uncovered chilling chats that outlined plans for the murder. Sushmita, married to Karan for over a decade, stands accused of conspiring with Rahul, her alleged lover. As the police delve deeper, Karan's family demands swift justice.

