Unveiling the Shocking Truth: Justice Demanded in Karan's Tragic Death

The family of Karan, allegedly killed by his wife Sushmita and her lover, demands justice. Karan suffered a fatal electric shock after being drugged. Chats accessed by Karan's brother, Kunal, revealed the plot. The police have arrested the accused, and an investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 20-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The tragic death of Karan, allegedly drugged and electrocuted by his wife and her lover, has sparked a call for justice from his grieving family.

The incident was reported to the authorities on July 13 after Karan's death was noted by Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital. Investigations revealed a sinister plot involving Sushmita and her alleged accomplice, who is Karan's cousin.

Karan's brother, Kunal, uncovered chilling chats that outlined plans for the murder. Sushmita, married to Karan for over a decade, stands accused of conspiring with Rahul, her alleged lover. As the police delve deeper, Karan's family demands swift justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

