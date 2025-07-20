Conversion Racket Unveiled: The Agra Sisters' Ordeal
In Agra, the disappearance of two sisters exposed a cross-state illegal religious conversion racket linked to radicalisation. The sisters were reportedly brainwashed, with financial trails leading to the US and Canada. The police have arrested ten individuals involved in this operation across various states.
The shocking disappearance of two sisters in Agra has unveiled a widespread illegal religious conversion racket, leading to the arrest of ten suspects spanning six states. The sisters were allegedly coerced into religious conversion, police reports suggest.
Investigations, initiated in March, have linked the sisters' radicalisation to a network with suspected funding connections in the US and Canada. One sister's social media profile even displayed a photo involving an AK-47 rifle.
Agra's Commissioner of Police, Deepak Kumar, highlighted that the radicalisation bears the hallmark of ISIS activities, further framing the gravity of the situation. The case has resulted in the arrest of suspects from Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.
