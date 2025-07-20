Left Menu

Conversion Racket Unveiled: The Agra Sisters' Ordeal

In Agra, the disappearance of two sisters exposed a cross-state illegal religious conversion racket linked to radicalisation. The sisters were reportedly brainwashed, with financial trails leading to the US and Canada. The police have arrested ten individuals involved in this operation across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:53 IST
Conversion Racket Unveiled: The Agra Sisters' Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking disappearance of two sisters in Agra has unveiled a widespread illegal religious conversion racket, leading to the arrest of ten suspects spanning six states. The sisters were allegedly coerced into religious conversion, police reports suggest.

Investigations, initiated in March, have linked the sisters' radicalisation to a network with suspected funding connections in the US and Canada. One sister's social media profile even displayed a photo involving an AK-47 rifle.

Agra's Commissioner of Police, Deepak Kumar, highlighted that the radicalisation bears the hallmark of ISIS activities, further framing the gravity of the situation. The case has resulted in the arrest of suspects from Rajasthan, Goa, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025