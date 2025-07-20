Political Turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Oath-taking Ceremony Sparks Controversy

In a significant political development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administered the oath to 25 opposition MPAs for reserved seats, following a Peshawar High Court directive. This move came after the opposition filed a petition as the assembly session was adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

The ceremony, held at the governor's residence, faced challenges when Provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur termed it 'unconstitutional'. Tensions escalated further within PTI over Senate ticket allocations, leading to conflicts among party members, which remained unresolved despite negotiations.

As the political landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains unsettled, the Election Commission has ensured heightened security for the upcoming Senate polls. With tensions at an all-time high, insiders speculate further legal and political repercussions as the opposition seeks to protect its political space in the assembly.

