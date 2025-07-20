Left Menu

Humanitarian Catastrophe Escalates: Gaza's Deadly Aid Struggle

At least 85 Palestinians were killed seeking food in Gaza on Sunday during the conflict's deadliest day for aid-seekers. The Israeli military issued evacuation orders, compounding challenges for aid groups. Hostilities persist as the humanitarian crisis deepens, with Gaza's population facing severe shortages of essentials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-07-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:23 IST
On Sunday, Gaza witnessed its deadliest day in over 21 months of conflict, as at least 85 Palestinians were shot while attempting to retrieve food. The dire situation, announced by Gaza's Health Ministry, underscores the growing humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

Following the tragic events, Israel's military issued evacuation orders for central Gaza, marking a shift in its operations within the area. The orders have added pressure on aid organizations, many of whom must vacate their offices. The Israeli Defense Forces attributed the escalating chaos to actions by Hamas militants.

The humanitarian toll in Gaza is dire, with over 150 people wounded in recent attacks. The situation highlights a critical need for international intervention, as Gaza's population remains heavily reliant on sporadic aid convoys amidst severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

