NSUI Leader Arrested in Shocking Rape Case

Udit Pradhan, the president of the Odisha unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has been taken into custody over accusations of raping a 19-year-old woman. The arrest followed a complaint which revealed the incident occurred on March 18 but became public knowledge only recently.

Authorities reported that the victim alleged Pradhan mixed an intoxicating substance in her drink and proceeded to rape her at a hotel. After the victim reported the incident to the Mancheswar Police Station, an FIR was filed, leading to Pradhan's arrest.

The woman further accused Pradhan of threatening her with severe consequences if she ever disclosed the incident. He faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those for rape and criminal intimidation.