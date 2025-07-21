Left Menu

Wells Fargo Executive Blocked from Leaving China Amid Investigation

Chenyue Mao, a Wells Fargo executive, has been barred from leaving China due to his involvement in a criminal case. China's foreign ministry confirmed the exit restriction and ongoing investigation. Wells Fargo has subsequently halted travel to China. Authorities emphasize everyone's compliance with Chinese laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:28 IST
Chenyue Mao, serving as a managing director at Wells Fargo, is currently embroiled in a legal issue in China that prevents him from leaving the country. The Chinese foreign ministry stated on Monday that Mao, who specializes in international factoring, is required to cooperate with the ongoing investigation surrounding him.

The restriction was confirmed by Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry, who indicated that Mao's situation falls under the directives of Chinese law enforcement. The U.S. bank has suspended all travel to China following Mao's exit ban, Reuters reported last week.

Details of the investigation remain undisclosed, but Guo emphasized that all individuals in China must adhere to local laws, ensuring their rights and interests are protected during the investigative processes. Mao, born in Shanghai and currently based in Atlanta, faces an uncertain timeline as the investigation unfolds.

