Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 1.69 Crore Seized in Thane

In a substantial drug bust near the Mumbra bypass in Thane district, police have arrested a man found in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 1.69 crore, a police official revealed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Mohanlal Gunshji Joshi, was apprehended on July 18 following the interception of a vehicle acting on a specific tip-off, explained Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amarsingh Jadhav.

Conducted by the Crime Branch Phase I personnel, the operation has led to a case registered at the Mumbra police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as further probing into the peddling racket is ongoing, stated Jadhav.

