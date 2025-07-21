Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 1.69 Crore Seized in Thane

A significant drug bust occurred near Mumbra bypass in Thane district as police apprehended Mohanlal Gunshji Joshi with mephedrone valued at Rs 1.69 crore. The Crime Branch Phase I led the operation after receiving a tip-off. A case was filed under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:50 IST
Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 1.69 Crore Seized in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial drug bust near the Mumbra bypass in Thane district, police have arrested a man found in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 1.69 crore, a police official revealed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Mohanlal Gunshji Joshi, was apprehended on July 18 following the interception of a vehicle acting on a specific tip-off, explained Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amarsingh Jadhav.

Conducted by the Crime Branch Phase I personnel, the operation has led to a case registered at the Mumbra police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as further probing into the peddling racket is ongoing, stated Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025