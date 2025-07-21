Major Drug Bust: Mephedrone Worth Rs 1.69 Crore Seized in Thane
A significant drug bust occurred near Mumbra bypass in Thane district as police apprehended Mohanlal Gunshji Joshi with mephedrone valued at Rs 1.69 crore. The Crime Branch Phase I led the operation after receiving a tip-off. A case was filed under the NDPS Act as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a substantial drug bust near the Mumbra bypass in Thane district, police have arrested a man found in possession of mephedrone valued at Rs 1.69 crore, a police official revealed on Monday.
The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Mohanlal Gunshji Joshi, was apprehended on July 18 following the interception of a vehicle acting on a specific tip-off, explained Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Amarsingh Jadhav.
Conducted by the Crime Branch Phase I personnel, the operation has led to a case registered at the Mumbra police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as further probing into the peddling racket is ongoing, stated Jadhav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mephedrone
- Drug Bust
- Thane
- Police
- Arrest
- NDPS Act
- Crime Branch
- Investigation
- Seizure
- Peddling Racket
ALSO READ
Computer Class Owner Arrested for Harassment
Fake Godman Arrested for Conning Family in Thane with Black Magic Ruse
Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested on attempt to murder charges: Police.
Political Turmoil: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Arrested in Gujarat for Attempted Murder
Gym Trainer Arrested for Assault: A Shocking Incident