Left Menu

Suspected Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Patna

Aditya alias Guddu was shot dead by three gunmen outside his home in Patna's Dulhin Bazar. The incident appears linked to a land dispute, according to police. A manhunt is underway to capture the suspects, and an investigation has been launched. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:25 IST
Suspected Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Patna
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, Aditya alias Guddu was fatally shot by three gunmen in Patna's Dulhin Bazar, as reported by local authorities.

According to West Patna City Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh, the shooting occurred in the Sadavah area outside the victim's residence. Responding swiftly, police transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators suspect a land dispute may have been the motive behind this deadly attack. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects, while a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025