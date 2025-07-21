Suspected Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Patna
Aditya alias Guddu was shot dead by three gunmen outside his home in Patna's Dulhin Bazar. The incident appears linked to a land dispute, according to police. A manhunt is underway to capture the suspects, and an investigation has been launched. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday, Aditya alias Guddu was fatally shot by three gunmen in Patna's Dulhin Bazar, as reported by local authorities.
According to West Patna City Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh, the shooting occurred in the Sadavah area outside the victim's residence. Responding swiftly, police transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators suspect a land dispute may have been the motive behind this deadly attack. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects, while a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further insights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- shooting
- Aditya
- Guddu
- Dulhin Bazar
- gunmen
- land dispute
- investigation
- manhunt
- post-mortem
ALSO READ
Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Hoshiarpur: President of Truck Welfare Society Killed
Tragedy Strikes: Truck Welfare Society Leader Killed in Land Dispute
Violent Land Dispute Erupts Between Brothers in Etawah
Nigerian Forces Strike Back: 30 Gunmen Killed in Coordinated Offensive
Police and Revenue Officers Suspended Amid Pressure Allegations in Land Dispute