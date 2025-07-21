Suspected Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Patna

In a tragic incident on Monday, Aditya alias Guddu was fatally shot by three gunmen in Patna's Dulhin Bazar, as reported by local authorities.

According to West Patna City Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh, the shooting occurred in the Sadavah area outside the victim's residence. Responding swiftly, police transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators suspect a land dispute may have been the motive behind this deadly attack. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects, while a comprehensive investigation is currently underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further insights.

