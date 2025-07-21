Maharashtra Weighs Bombay High Court Acquittal in 7/11 Blasts Case
The Maharashtra government is evaluating the Bombay High Court's acquittal of 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case, which resulted in over 180 deaths. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that a decision to appeal in the Supreme Court will be taken after a thorough assessment.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is contemplating the Bombay High Court's decision to acquit all 12 accused involved in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts, which killed over 180 people. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the state's intent to assess the ruling's merits and consider an appeal in the Supreme Court.
The 2006 blasts occurred across Mumbai's local trains, causing widespread destruction and casualties. The High Court noted that the prosecution failed to present convincing evidence regarding the crime, raising questions about the identity of the true perpetrators.
Bawankule assured that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will review the case details before any further legal actions. The ATS previously investigated the incident, resulting in convictions and sentences in 2015, but the recent verdict compels a reevaluation of the evidence provided.
