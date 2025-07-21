Left Menu

Parliament Intensifies Pressure on Justice Varma Over Currency Scandal

A move to remove Justice Yashwant Varma gains momentum as parliamentarians submit notices to both Houses. Accused of misconduct after currency notes were found at his residence, Varma faces scrutiny under constitutional provisions. The inquiry panel suggests enough evidence for his removal despite Varma's denial of wrongdoing.

In a significant development, parliamentarians heightened efforts to oust Justice Yashwant Varma from his judicial post after burnt currency notes were reportedly discovered at his residence. Notices demanding his removal were presented in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday.

A bipartisan assembly of 145 Lok Sabha members signed a notice seeking Justice Varma's removal, which was submitted to Speaker Om Birla. Across party lines, prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Ravi Shankar Prasad, backed the motion, citing violation under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution.

A similar action was observed in the Rajya Sabha, where 63 members provided their signatures as evidence of consensus. Despite Justice Varma maintaining innocence, an inquiry panel identified serious misconduct, prompting recommendations for his removal.

