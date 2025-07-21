Left Menu

Erdogan Commends Syrian Ceasefire Efforts Amid Tensions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan lauds Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for his firm stance in the conflict with Israel. The recent U.S.-backed truce led to Bedouin evacuations from Sweida. Erdogan emphasized the need for U.S. commitment and warned against Israel exploiting the conflict.

Updated: 21-07-2025 15:46 IST
Ahmed al-Sharaa
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for maintaining a strong stance in Syria's ongoing conflict with Israel, highlighting Sharaa's recent moves to reach a significant understanding with the Druze community.

On Monday, hundreds of Bedouin civilians were evacuated from the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, following a U.S.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting violence that has resulted in numerous casualties, according to state media and eyewitness accounts.

Erdogan, speaking to Turkish media, noted Syria's regained control over Sweida with the assistance of 2,500 troops and mentioned that all but one Druze faction had agreed to uphold the ceasefire during talks in Amman. He also stressed the importance of greater U.S. involvement, cautioning that Israel might utilize the conflict to further its territorial aims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

