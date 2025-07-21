Erdogan Commends Syrian Ceasefire Efforts Amid Tensions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan commended Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for maintaining a strong stance in Syria's ongoing conflict with Israel, highlighting Sharaa's recent moves to reach a significant understanding with the Druze community.

On Monday, hundreds of Bedouin civilians were evacuated from the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, following a U.S.-backed ceasefire aimed at halting violence that has resulted in numerous casualties, according to state media and eyewitness accounts.

Erdogan, speaking to Turkish media, noted Syria's regained control over Sweida with the assistance of 2,500 troops and mentioned that all but one Druze faction had agreed to uphold the ceasefire during talks in Amman. He also stressed the importance of greater U.S. involvement, cautioning that Israel might utilize the conflict to further its territorial aims.

