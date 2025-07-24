BSF's Bold Moves: Drones and Drug Interception at Punjab's Border
The BSF intercepted six Pakistan-origin drones near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, recovering over one kg of heroin and three pistols. Additional recoveries included magazines and pistol parts in separate incidents in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted an attempted smuggling operation along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, intercepting six drones originating from Pakistan, officials said Thursday.
On Wednesday night, BSF's strategic deployment of technical countermeasures led to the neutralization of five drones near Amritsar's Modhe village, resulting in the seizure of three pistols, magazines, and over one kilogram of heroin.
Soon after, in two separate incidents, BSF troops intercepted another drone near Attari, finding two magazines, and discovered pistol parts in a paddy field near Dal village, Tarn Taran district.
