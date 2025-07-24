Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Strike Frontier Corps Vehicle in Pakistan

A security personnel was killed and another injured after unidentified assailants attacked a Frontier Corps vehicle in northwestern Pakistan's Bannu district. The attack occurred as the vehicle was traveling from City Killa to FC Lines. Security forces launched a search operation, but no group has claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:19 IST
Unidentified Assailants Strike Frontier Corps Vehicle in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A security personnel was killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire on a Frontier Corps vehicle in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, according to local police.

The ambush took place as the FC vehicle was traveling through Bannu district, which borders North Waziristan in the unsettled region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In response to the attack, security forces quickly cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation in a bid to locate the attackers. Meanwhile, the injured personnel was rushed to a nearby medical facility, while the body of the slain soldier was transported to a hospital for legal formalities. As of yet, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025