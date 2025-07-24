Unidentified Assailants Strike Frontier Corps Vehicle in Pakistan

A security personnel was killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened fire on a Frontier Corps vehicle in northwestern Pakistan on Thursday, according to local police.

The ambush took place as the FC vehicle was traveling through Bannu district, which borders North Waziristan in the unsettled region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In response to the attack, security forces quickly cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation in a bid to locate the attackers. Meanwhile, the injured personnel was rushed to a nearby medical facility, while the body of the slain soldier was transported to a hospital for legal formalities. As of yet, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the assault.

