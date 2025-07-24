Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore

In a significant anti-drug operation, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 3 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday.

The paramilitary force conducted the raid in Zote village, strategically located near the Myanmar border, on the strength of specific intelligence inputs.

A Myanmar national was apprehended with 1.11 kg of methamphetamine, swiftly transferred to the district's excise and narcotics department along with the confiscated drugs.

