Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets Worth Rs 3 Crore

Assam Rifles personnel seized methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 3 crore and arrested a Myanmar national in east Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation, based on specific intelligence, took place in Zote village near the Myanmar border. The suspect and drugs were handed to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant anti-drug operation, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 3 crore in Mizoram's Champhai district on Wednesday.

The paramilitary force conducted the raid in Zote village, strategically located near the Myanmar border, on the strength of specific intelligence inputs.

A Myanmar national was apprehended with 1.11 kg of methamphetamine, swiftly transferred to the district's excise and narcotics department along with the confiscated drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

