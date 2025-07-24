Behind the Veil: Syria's Economic Overhaul by a Secretive Committee

Syria's economic landscape is undergoing a transformation steered by a committee shrouded in secrecy and led by figures using pseudonyms. Their mission: dismantle Assad-era economic structures and amass assets worth over $1.6 billion.

The committee's activities have stirred worries that a new oligarchy is taking shape, potentially sidelining ordinary Syrians and entrenching a fresh layer of elites. Controversially, they have negotiated deals allowing Assad-era tycoons to retain profits in exchange for business stakes.

The oversight by Hazem al-Sharaa, brother to Syria's president, and the committee's leader, Abraham Succarieh, raises questions about transparency and the country's reintegration into the global economy. The U.S. lifting economic sanctions could further complicate international perceptions and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)