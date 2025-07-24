Explosion in Idlib: Uncertain Casualties in Syrian Blast
An explosion in Idlib, northwest Syria, resulted in deaths and injuries according to local emergency services and state-run Al Ekhbariya TV. The cause of the explosion remains unknown. This incident adds to the ongoing instability and turmoil in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:44 IST
An explosion has occurred in Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria, causing deaths and injuries, as reported by state-run Al Ekhbariya TV. The exact number of casualties is currently unknown.
The blast, which rocked the city on Thursday, has yet to have its cause determined by authorities and emergency responders in the area.
This unfortunate event underscores the continued volatility in the region as Syria grapples with ongoing conflict and instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deadly Blast Strikes Jale Siyad Military Base in Somalia
High Seas Tensions: Greek Tankers Bolstering Defences Amid Mysterious Blasts
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts Andhra Government Over Farmer Distress
Long-Awaited Arrest in Coimbatore Blast Case: Sadiq Nabbed After 29 Years
29 Years On: Key Accused in 1998 Coimbatore Blast Finally Captured