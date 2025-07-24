Explosion in Idlib: Uncertain Casualties in Syrian Blast

An explosion has occurred in Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria, causing deaths and injuries, as reported by state-run Al Ekhbariya TV. The exact number of casualties is currently unknown.

The blast, which rocked the city on Thursday, has yet to have its cause determined by authorities and emergency responders in the area.

This unfortunate event underscores the continued volatility in the region as Syria grapples with ongoing conflict and instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)