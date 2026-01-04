Left Menu

LPG Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire in East Delhi Building

A fire erupted in a multi-storey building in Mandawali, east Delhi, due to an LPG cylinder blast. Three Delhi Fire Service personnel were injured while combating the blaze. The fire was controlled within an hour, and the injured are hospitalized. The blast's cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:50 IST
LPG Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire in East Delhi Building
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Sunday afternoon following an LPG cylinder explosion in a residential building, officials reported. No casualties occurred, but three members of the Delhi Fire Service were injured during the incident.

The fire started on the fourth floor after the initial explosion was reported around 1 pm. Fire tenders were dispatched swiftly, but a second LPG cylinder blast injured firefighting personnel, according to the station officer.

Reinforcements, including three more water tenders and a water bowser, were sent for assistance. The fire was under control by 2:05 pm, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion.

