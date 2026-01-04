LPG Cylinder Blast Sparks Fire in East Delhi Building

A fire broke out in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Sunday afternoon following an LPG cylinder explosion in a residential building, officials reported. No casualties occurred, but three members of the Delhi Fire Service were injured during the incident.

The fire started on the fourth floor after the initial explosion was reported around 1 pm. Fire tenders were dispatched swiftly, but a second LPG cylinder blast injured firefighting personnel, according to the station officer.

Reinforcements, including three more water tenders and a water bowser, were sent for assistance. The fire was under control by 2:05 pm, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion.