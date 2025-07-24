Iran Set to Restart Nuclear Negotiations with U.S.

Iran has announced its readiness to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States under specific conditions, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. The comments come ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Istanbul.

Gharibabadi stated that Iran is willing to engage in talks only if its rights under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are upheld, highlighting the need for Washington to build trust with Tehran. He stressed the importance of assurances that discussions will not translate into renewed military action against Iran.

This development marks a pivotal point in U.S.-Iran relations, as international efforts to address nuclear concerns continue. The outcome of the Istanbul meeting could significantly influence the future direction of these talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)