Iran Set to Restart Nuclear Negotiations with U.S.

Iran has expressed willingness to resume nuclear talks with the United States, contingent upon adherence to certain principles. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi emphasized that Tehran's rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty must be acknowledged and that Washington must ensure trust and avoid military threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Iran has announced its readiness to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States under specific conditions, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. The comments come ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Istanbul.

Gharibabadi stated that Iran is willing to engage in talks only if its rights under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty are upheld, highlighting the need for Washington to build trust with Tehran. He stressed the importance of assurances that discussions will not translate into renewed military action against Iran.

This development marks a pivotal point in U.S.-Iran relations, as international efforts to address nuclear concerns continue. The outcome of the Istanbul meeting could significantly influence the future direction of these talks.

