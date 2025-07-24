Left Menu

Manik Sarkar Warns of Election Roll Manipulation Risks

Veteran communist leader Manik Sarkar has raised concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, fearing similar actions in other states. He alleges that the move aims to unjustly remove non-BJP voters by questioning their citizenship, impacting future assembly elections.

Veteran communist leader Manik Sarkar has sounded the alarm over the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar. He fears this could set a precedent for similar actions in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, all gearing up for assembly elections in 2026.

Speaking at a party rally, the former Tripura Chief Minister criticized the sudden launch of the SIR exercise, highlighting that it disrupts the regular electoral roll revision scheduled for January 2024. Sarkar stressed that assessing citizenship is beyond the Election Commission's mandate and conflicts with constitutional principles.

Media reports indicate that around 52 lakh, predominantly minority, Dalit, OBC, and women voters, risk being omitted from Bihar's rolls. Sarkar alleges the BJP's weak position in certain states motivates efforts to manipulate electoral lists, potentially affecting the 2026 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

