JD.com Eyes Acquisition of Germany’s Ceconomy

JD.com is reportedly close to making a decision on a bid for Ceconomy, a German retail giant. Bloomberg News reports that the Chinese e-commerce company is considering an offer price of approximately €4.60 per Ceconomy share. This move signals JD.com's strategic expansion into the European market.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:26 IST
JD.com is nearing a pivotal decision regarding its potential acquisition of German retail company Ceconomy, sources from Bloomberg News confirmed.

The Chinese online retailer is contemplating presenting a bid at around €4.60 for each Ceconomy share, a bold step in entering the European retail market.

This potential acquisition underscores JD.com's ambitions to broaden its global presence and strengthen its position against competitors in the vast retail sector.

