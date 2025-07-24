Pharmacy Council President Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

The Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Montu M Patel, president of the Pharmacy Council of India, due to lack of substantial evidence backing allegations of his involvement in a multi-crore-rupee scam.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra emphasized the necessity of balancing individual liberty and fair investigation, highlighting the preliminary nature of the allegations.

The CBI's investigation into claims of corruption and irregularities found no concrete evidence linking Patel directly to the alleged offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)