Pharmacy Council President Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Corruption Allegations

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Pharmacy Council of India president Montu M Patel amidst allegations of a multi-crore-rupee scam. The court found the allegations against him were not supported by substantial evidence. Patel was accused of corruption in college approval processes, but the court prioritized his personal liberty over unsubstantiated charges.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:48 IST
The Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Montu M Patel, president of the Pharmacy Council of India, due to lack of substantial evidence backing allegations of his involvement in a multi-crore-rupee scam.

Special Judge Sushant Changotra emphasized the necessity of balancing individual liberty and fair investigation, highlighting the preliminary nature of the allegations.

The CBI's investigation into claims of corruption and irregularities found no concrete evidence linking Patel directly to the alleged offences.

