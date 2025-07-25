Rising Tensions: Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Intensifies

The conflict on the border between Thailand and Cambodia has reached a critical point, with military engagements now involving heavy weaponry. Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai reported the development to the press on Friday.

Phumtham highlighted the gravity of the situation, suggesting that the escalating tensions could potentially lead to an official state of war between the countries. Just a day prior, on Thursday, he characterized the conflict as a 'clash,' noting there had been no formal declaration of war at that stage.

This worrying turn of events follows recent exchanges of fire between the two Southeast Asian nations, marking an intensification of hostilities that observers fear could spiral further out of control.