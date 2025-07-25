Australia's Path to Global Trade Alliances

Australia should commit to adopting compromises to secure a trade deal with the European Union, as the global environment becomes increasingly protectionist, stated Trade Minister Don Farrell. Speaking at Sydney's Lowy Institute, Farrell underscored the necessity of defending free trade through cooperative international partnerships.

During a subsequent Q&A session, Farrell projected optimism regarding ongoing Australia-EU trade talks, emphasizing mutual national interests. He acknowledged required compromises for successful negotiations, urging Australia's honest commitment to free trade. Farrell highlighted prior failed attempts due to disagreements over agricultural exports and EU demands for mineral access.

Additionally, Farrell announced aims for an imminent trade agreement with India, with both countries targeting a year-end pact conclusion. Parallel initiatives with the United States aim to revoke Trump-era tariffs while simultaneously preventing future impositions. Canberra recently eased biosecurity regulations to enable broader access for U.S. beef, an adjustment he attributed to scientific assessment rather than trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)