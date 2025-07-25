Iran Stands Firm in Nuclear Deal Talks Amid Rising Tensions
Iran initiated unprecedented face-to-face nuclear talks with Western powers after recent strikes by the U.S. and Israel. Conversations in Istanbul focus on extending U.N. Resolution 2231 with Europe's E3 group before sanctions lift in October, as Iran refutes cooperation suggestions and nuclear accusations.
Iran resisted proposals to extend U.N. Resolution 2231, which supports the 2015 nuclear agreement, as it met with Western nations for the first time since last month's U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. Delegations from Iran, the EU, and the E3 group gathered at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul.
The E3 countries, alongside China and Russia, remain in the 2015 deal, which the U.S. abandoned in 2018. The agreement eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for limitations on its nuclear activities. A critical deadline looms on Oct. 18 when the resolution will expire unless a 'snapback' mechanism reimposes the sanctions.
To initiate diplomatic engagement by August's end, Iran is urged to commit to dialogue with Washington, cooperate with the IAEA, and address the 400 kg of enriched uranium. Despite the talks, Iran dismissed extending the resolution, deeming it meaningless, while negotiations with the U.S. remain improbable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
