Mother-Son Duo Arrested in Thane for Series of Heists: Rs 11 Lakh Worth Items Recovered

A woman and her 20-year-old son have been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for their suspected involvement in multiple house-breaking and theft incidents. The police recovered items worth Rs 11 lakh. Investigations revealed their plan to sell stolen gold and silver ornaments to relocate to other districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:22 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Thane police have apprehended a mother-son duo involved in a string of burglaries across the city. The suspects had targeted houses in Thane, allegedly stealing gold and silver items valued at Rs 11 lakh, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The arrests resulted from an investigation into a July 13 complaint about stolen ornaments valued at Rs 7.99 lakh in Naupada. CCTV footage revealed a woman and two children visiting the crime scene, with a young girl spotted fetching tools from her backpack, explained senior inspector Abhay Mahajan.

Continued surveillance of over 100 city cameras traced the woman's movements, leading to the apprehension of 20-year-old Ganesh Dilip Gupta near Diva creek after a brief pursuit. His confession implicated his mother, Puja Dilip Gupta, in planning to sell the stolen goods to finance relocation attempts. The duo is now in custody, facing charges under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

