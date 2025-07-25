Left Menu

Revamped National Committee on Dam Safety Commences New Term

The Centre has revamped the National Committee on Dam Safety, which will have a three-year term. Chaired by the Central Water Commission head and involving key government representatives, the committee will guide policies on dam safety across India, as per the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has announced the reconstitution of the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS), which will function for a three-year term starting from its notification date. This was disclosed in a Gazette notification, as the committee has been revamped under the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

Helmed by the chairman of the Central Water Commission, the committee includes senior representatives from pivotal government bodies such as the National Dam Safety Authority, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Environment, Geological Survey of India, India Meteorological Department, and the Indian Space Research Organisation.

In addition to central representatives, the committee will feature officials from seven states: Karnataka, Punjab, Assam, Mizoram, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. The revamped body, which includes three industry experts, has the mandate to invite additional national and international specialists as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

