Mizoram's Major Methamphetamine Bust: Cross-Border Drug Clamps

In a significant crackdown, the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department has collaborated with Assam Rifles to seize a substantial 8.63 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets over the past two days, according to an official announcement on Friday.

The busts led to the arrest of five individuals, among whom were one Myanmar national and three non-local residents, held in relation to the illegal substances. Methamphetamine tablets weighing 5.5 kg were discovered and seized by departmental officials at Tualte village in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday, resulting in the detention of a local resident.

Further joint operations yielded a haul of 1.9 kg in Aizawl's Tuikhuahtlang locality and 1.1 kg near the Myanmar border at Zote village in Champhai district, bringing the total contraband seized to 8.63 kg. All five accused individuals have been charged under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, with subsequent appearances before district magistrates confirmed.

