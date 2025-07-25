Congress Unveils Strategic Plan for OBC Empowerment

The Congress party has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at empowering the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as disclosed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a recent event held at the Talkatora Stadium.

Kharge criticized the Modi government for its inaction over the past 11 years regarding the welfare of OBCs, scheduled tribes, and women. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using political slogans to distract from policy shortcomings.

The Congress leader called for unity among the disadvantaged groups, alleging that PM Modi's government utilizes divide and rule tactics to maintain control while ignoring the needs of the poor and oppressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)