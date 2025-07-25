Left Menu

Congress Unveils Strategic Plan for OBC Empowerment

The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, is initiating welfare schemes for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and criticizing the Modi government for its lack of action towards their welfare. Kharge accuses Prime Minister Modi of using divisive tactics and urges unity among the disadvantaged groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:33 IST
Congress Unveils Strategic Plan for OBC Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at empowering the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as disclosed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a recent event held at the Talkatora Stadium.

Kharge criticized the Modi government for its inaction over the past 11 years regarding the welfare of OBCs, scheduled tribes, and women. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using political slogans to distract from policy shortcomings.

The Congress leader called for unity among the disadvantaged groups, alleging that PM Modi's government utilizes divide and rule tactics to maintain control while ignoring the needs of the poor and oppressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025