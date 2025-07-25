Congress Unveils Strategic Plan for OBC Empowerment
The Congress party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, is initiating welfare schemes for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and criticizing the Modi government for its lack of action towards their welfare. Kharge accuses Prime Minister Modi of using divisive tactics and urges unity among the disadvantaged groups.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has announced a comprehensive plan aimed at empowering the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as disclosed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a recent event held at the Talkatora Stadium.
Kharge criticized the Modi government for its inaction over the past 11 years regarding the welfare of OBCs, scheduled tribes, and women. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using political slogans to distract from policy shortcomings.
The Congress leader called for unity among the disadvantaged groups, alleging that PM Modi's government utilizes divide and rule tactics to maintain control while ignoring the needs of the poor and oppressed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Hosts AICC Advisory Committee Meeting on Backward Classes
New Gubernatorial Appointments by the Modi Government
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Fight for Backward Classes, Raises Concerns Over Voter Rolls
Record Low Inflation Marks Major Achievement for Modi Government
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Rs 12 Lakh Crore Loan 'Freebies'