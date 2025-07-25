Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Global Silence on Gaza Crisis

During a Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq vehemently condemned the Israeli military actions in Gaza. He criticized the global community's 'silence and inaction,' terming it 'pathetic,' as Gaza faces a humanitarian catastrophe, with civilians, especially children, relentlessly targeted amid starvation.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Farooq expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and condemned the international community's failure to prevent the ongoing atrocities. He described this failure as a 'stain on the conscience of humanity' and called for urgent action to halt the violence.

Farooq, who was allowed to pray at Jamia Masjid after a two-week restriction, decried such curbs on his religious freedom. He insisted that barring him from attending the mosque served no purpose and implored authorities to respect citizens' rights to practice their religion and participate in Friday sermons.