CBI Takes Charge: Col. Assault Case Under Scrutiny

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed responsibility for probing the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel, as ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The incident occurred in Patiala, with the CBI now tasked to investigate potential loopholes in the ongoing case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control over the investigation into the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel, officials confirmed on Friday.

This development follows the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive, permitting the CBI to re-register two FIRs related to the incident that occurred between March 13 and 14 at a roadside eatery in Patiala.

The CBI's move aims to address concerns over impartiality in the investigation, as the court highlighted attempts to undermine the probe, necessitating the transfer from local authorities to the national agency.

