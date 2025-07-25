CBI Takes Charge: Col. Assault Case Under Scrutiny
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed responsibility for probing the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel, as ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The incident occurred in Patiala, with the CBI now tasked to investigate potential loopholes in the ongoing case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed control over the investigation into the alleged assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by Punjab Police personnel, officials confirmed on Friday.
This development follows the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive, permitting the CBI to re-register two FIRs related to the incident that occurred between March 13 and 14 at a roadside eatery in Patiala.
The CBI's move aims to address concerns over impartiality in the investigation, as the court highlighted attempts to undermine the probe, necessitating the transfer from local authorities to the national agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBI
- Colonel
- assault
- investigation
- Patiala
- Punjab Police
- High Court
- FIR
- CCTV
- impartiality
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Film Release Amid Communal Harmony Concerns
Karnataka High Court Orders Notice to CM's Wife in MUDA Scam Probe
Delhi High Court Halts Kuku FM Amidst Pocket FM's Copyright Clash
High Court Halts 'Udaipur Files' Movie Ahead of Controversial Release
High Court Halts Animal Testing Amidst Cruelty Claims