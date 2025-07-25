Left Menu

Israel to Permit Foreign Parachute Aid into Gaza

Israel plans to permit foreign countries to parachute humanitarian aid into Gaza starting Friday, according to Israeli army radio. The move awaits official confirmation, as an Israeli military spokesperson has yet to provide a response to Reuters' inquiry, which underscores the evolving situation.

According to Israeli army radio, Israel is set to authorize foreign countries to deliver aid to Gaza through parachuting, starting Friday. This plan signals a significant humanitarian initiative in the region.

For now, however, confirmations remain pending. An Israeli military spokesperson did not respond to Reuters' request for an official statement on the matter.

This development highlights the dynamic nature of the ongoing situation, as the world awaits further updates and potential responses from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

