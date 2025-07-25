Israel to Permit Foreign Parachute Aid into Gaza

According to Israeli army radio, Israel is set to authorize foreign countries to deliver aid to Gaza through parachuting, starting Friday. This plan signals a significant humanitarian initiative in the region.

For now, however, confirmations remain pending. An Israeli military spokesperson did not respond to Reuters' request for an official statement on the matter.

This development highlights the dynamic nature of the ongoing situation, as the world awaits further updates and potential responses from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)