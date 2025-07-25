Left Menu

Ritual Scam: Two Arrested in Navi Mumbai for Duping Advocate

Two individuals have been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a lawyer of Rs 20 lakh in Navi Mumbai. They promised to double his money through rituals but fled with the cash mid-ceremony. The police swiftly arrested the accused and recovered most of the stolen funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:37 IST
Ritual Scam: Two Arrested in Navi Mumbai for Duping Advocate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing case of fraud, Navi Mumbai police have arrested two individuals accused of swindling a lawyer of Rs 20 lakh under the guise of doubling his money through rituals.

The incident unfolded on July 22, when the lawyer was lured to a rented flat and engaged in a ritualistic prayer session. Midway, the perpetrators absconded with the money, leaving the lawyer locked inside.

Sachin Bharat Sharma and Jaydeep Dinesh Pamecha were nabbed within 18 hours, thanks to advanced technical intelligence. Although they have no prior criminal history, their deceitful act ended with the recovery of Rs 19 lakh of the stolen funds.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025