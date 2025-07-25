Ritual Scam: Two Arrested in Navi Mumbai for Duping Advocate

In a perplexing case of fraud, Navi Mumbai police have arrested two individuals accused of swindling a lawyer of Rs 20 lakh under the guise of doubling his money through rituals.

The incident unfolded on July 22, when the lawyer was lured to a rented flat and engaged in a ritualistic prayer session. Midway, the perpetrators absconded with the money, leaving the lawyer locked inside.

Sachin Bharat Sharma and Jaydeep Dinesh Pamecha were nabbed within 18 hours, thanks to advanced technical intelligence. Although they have no prior criminal history, their deceitful act ended with the recovery of Rs 19 lakh of the stolen funds.