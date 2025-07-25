Left Menu

Macron's Bold Stand: France to Recognise Palestinian Statehood Amid Tensions

French President Macron plans to recognise Palestinian statehood, sparking criticism from Israel and the U.S. Macron announced the decision amid outcry over Gaza's humanitarian crisis and hopes to inspire more countries to follow France’s lead at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:47 IST
Macron's Bold Stand: France to Recognise Palestinian Statehood Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a diplomatic precedent by announcing France's intention to recognise Palestinian statehood. This controversial decision has drawn sharp criticism from Israel and the United States, but it is seen as a response to the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Macron confirmed the move in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, indicating that a formal declaration will be made at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. France becomes a pioneer among major Western nations, following similar acknowledgments by Spain, Ireland, and Norway.

This symbolic act has far-reaching implications. It elevates the Palestinian cause and potentially influences countries like Britain and Canada to reassess their stance. The decision also comes as Macron seeks to breathe new life into the two-state solution, despite potential risks to French-Israeli relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025