France, Britain and Germany call for end to war in Gaza

The leaders of the so-called E3 group of France, Britain and Germany called on Friday for an end to the war in Gaza through a an immediate ceasefire and said they were committed to supporting diplomatic efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

"The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now...We firmly oppose all efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territories," the leaders of the three European countries said in a joint statement.

